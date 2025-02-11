Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
we-woman
Kanye West Again Goes Anti-Semitic As He Sells Swastika Tees For $20 On His Site, Deletes All Other Products

West, known for his controversial statements and actions, claimed that he filmed the commercial himself using his iPhone after allegedly spending all his ad budget on a new set of grills.

Kanye West


Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again sparked outrage after airing a controversial Super Bowl commercial promoting his Yeezy brand. The ad, which directed viewers to his website, featured a disturbing t-shirt design with a swastika, leading to widespread condemnation.

Kanye West’s Super Bowl Ad Sparks Controversy

According to reports, West’s Super Bowl LVIII ad aired in select cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

However, when users visited the Yeezy website, they found a blank page with only one product for sale—a white t-shirt with a black swastika prominently displayed on the front.

The shirt, priced at $20, was listed under the design name “HH-01”, which the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) identified as a code for “Heil Hitler”—a widely recognized Nazi slogan.

Criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and Public Outrage

The Anti-Defamation League strongly condemned the design, stating in an X (formerly Twitter) post, “As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website—a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.”

They further explained that the swastika is historically linked to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, and its use continues to instill fear among communities targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.

How Kanye West Justified His Super Bowl Ad

West, known for his controversial statements and actions, claimed that he filmed the commercial himself using his iPhone after allegedly spending all his ad budget on a new set of grills. This bizarre revelation added to the confusion surrounding how the ad was approved for airing.

While many questioned Fox’s role in approving the ad, the network clarified that it initially accepted the commercial based only on its submitted content, which reportedly did not include the offensive t-shirt at the time of approval.

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Rants and Social Media Fallout

The controversy follows West’s recent three-day antisemitic tirade on X, which resulted in his account being deactivated on Sunday. His remarks, combined with the Super Bowl ad scandal, have intensified calls for boycotting his brand and holding him accountable for spreading hate.

The ADL emphasized in their statement that there is “no excuse” for Kanye’s actions, condemning his repeated use of hateful imagery and rhetoric.

As backlash continues to mount, it remains to be seen how this latest controversy will impact Kanye West’s brand, partnerships, and public perception.

Filed under

Kanye West swastika tee shirt Trending news

