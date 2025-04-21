Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West ignited fresh outrage on Easter Sunday by praising Adolf Hitler and reviving antisemitic rhetoric in a disturbing X post. The outburst is the latest in a troubling pattern of hate-laced provocations from the rapper-turned-fashion mogul.

Kanye West on Sunday caused widespread backlash after publicly celebrating Adolf Hitler’s birthday — which coincided this year with Easter. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), West posted a screenshot of his own birth date while reviving antisemitic rhetoric.

In the now-viral post, West wrote, “How can Jewish people define Hitler to be the anti chirst when they are not Christian themselves.”

This latest outburst is part of a string of inflammatory and hateful statements the rapper and fashion mogul has made in recent years.

History of Nazi References By Kanye West : From Super Bowl Ad to Swastika Merchandise

West’s endorsement of Hitler and Nazi imagery has not been isolated to social media alone. In February, he funded a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy website. Shortly thereafter, he began selling t-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.

This move led to an immediate response from Shopify, which swiftly banned his store from its platform.

In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, Shopify said:
“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

Defiant Response By Kanye West : “I Made 40 Million the Next Day”

Unfazed by the backlash and removal from Shopify, West doubled down on his position. He continued to post on X, asserting his financial independence and challenging critics.

He wrote:
“The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything. And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses.”

Personal Attacks and Offensive Remarks Extend Beyond Antisemitism

In addition to antisemitic commentary, West has also come under fire for deeply offensive remarks about children of fellow artists. In a particularly disturbing post, he targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger children, Rumi and Sir.

He wrote:
“Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re rtarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having rtarded children is a choice.”

Ongoing Feuds and Upcoming Music Project

West’s erratic online presence has included public feuds with Playboi Carti, disparaging comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and other personal attacks. Amid the controversy, he has continued to tease the release of his next studio album, WW3, which he has been promoting in recent weeks.

The upcoming album is expected to feature several collaborations with artist Dave Blunts.

Adolf Hitler Kanye West

