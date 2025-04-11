Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were rumored to have a relationship from 2012 to 2013. Additionally, it is well-known that Swift has had a public conflict with Bieber.

Kanye West shared a series of posts on his X to make explosive claims


On Thursday night, Kanye West made some surprising claims in a series of posts on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In one of his messages, the rapper alleged that Taylor Swift participated in a threesome with Harry Styles and Justin Bieber. He stated that the singers engaging in a sexual encounter without inviting him was highly “racist.”

Kanye remarked, “Let me give you a case of racism,” and then added, “Harry Styles and Justin Bieber had sex with Taylor Swift from both

In another update, Kanye West expressed his frustration at not having been intimate with the Paper Rings artist yet. “I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE HELL DOES HE KNOW THAT. I’M ANGRY I HAVEN’T SLEPT WITH TAYLOR SWIFT … YET,” he stated.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were rumored to have a relationship from 2012 to 2013. Additionally, it is well-known that Swift has had a public conflict with Bieber.

Additionally, Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had their own disagreements in the past. This tension began in 2009 during the MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the award for ‘Best Female Video’ over her.

The feud intensified in 2016 with the release of Kanye’s track “Famous,” which includes the line “I made that b**ch famous.” While Taylor’s representatives insisted she wasn’t aware of that lyric, Kanye’s then-spouse, Kim Kardashian, came to his defense by sharing a recording of a phone conversation where Taylor appeared to consent to the lyric.

Taylor Swift also referenced this ongoing conflict in her album “Reputation,” particularly in tracks like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Filed under

Harry Styles justin bieber Kanye West Taylor Swift

