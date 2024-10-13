Kanye West: Rapper Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At A Party Hosted With Sean Diddy

Kanye West is facing serious accusations from a former employee, who alleged that the musician and fashion designer drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party he hosted with Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with numerous other offenses, including sex trafficking.

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked as an assistant for West from 2021 to 2022, claimed that the incident occurred years earlier on an unspecified date.

The lawsuit

In an amended lawsuit filed on October 8 in Los Angeles, Pisciotta stated that she was invited to a gathering at a Santa Monica recording studio, co-hosted with Combs, alongside a female music artist she was collaborating with at the time.

According to the legal documents, guests were instructed that “everybody had to drink” the beverages being served or face being asked to leave. The lawsuit described the drinks as “poured at the direction” of West, while it did not accuse Combs of any wrongdoing.

Kanye West previously sued for wrongful termination

Pisciotta recounted that shortly after consuming a drink at the party, she began to feel “an altered and highly impaired state” and woke up the next day feeling “physically ill and confused.” She noted that the music artist who accompanied her to the gathering “could not bring herself to speak about what she herself endured,” as stated in the suit.

The former assistant, who had previously sued West in June for wrongful termination and other instances of sexual assault, added in the amended complaint that she only became aware of the alleged assault in Santa Monica years later while working for West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021. This alleged revelation, according to the suit, surfaced years later. Pisciotta claimed that during her employment, West expressed frustration about an unnamed woman, referred to as West’s ex-wife, which is an apparent reference to Kim Kardashian, who allegedly made a negative remark suggesting that the rapper and Pisciotta had been intimate.

Amended lawsuit against Kanye West

The lawsuit further accused Ye of failing to pay Pisciotta an alleged salary of $4 million, engaging in sex trafficking, repeatedly pressuring her for intercourse, forcing himself on her while she was naked in a hotel room, locking her in a private jet’s bedroom while he masturbated, and offering her as a sexual “gift” to an associate.

The lawsuit claimed that Pisciotta “could not stomach the fact that she worked for the man who had sexually assaulted her against her will while she was drugged, who then successfully lured her back into his orbit by way of a job opportunity to sexually assault her all over again.” It stated that West left Pisciotta with anxiety and PTSD.

West forced Pisciotta to cancel her lucrative Only*Fans page

The complaint also alleged that West forced Pisciotta to cancel her lucrative OnlyFans* page “so that she would be entirely dependent on him and the salary he provided,” which was part of a pattern of using resources from his Yeezy fashion empire to send extravagant gifts to partners and maintain control over those around him.

Separately, Combs is facing his own misconduct allegations. He was arrested in September on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges and is confronting numerous lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse and exploitation. Combs, 54, has firmly denied all allegations against him.

