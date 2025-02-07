The 24-time Grammy winner took to social media to rally support for Diddy, whose trial is scheduled for May 5. Despite pleading not guilty, Combs has been denied bail three times

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces multiple charges related to sex trafficking and abuse, Kanye West is leveraging his ties with former President Donald Trump to seek a pardon for the embattled rapper.

Kanye West Publicly Supports Diddy

On Thursday, February 6, the 24-time Grammy winner took to social media to rally support for Diddy, whose trial is scheduled for May 5. Despite pleading not guilty, Combs has been denied bail three times.

West, who previously supported Trump in the 2016 election, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “FREE PUFF.” In a follow-up post, he directly appealed to the former president, stating, “@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

FREE PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Kanye West Criticizes Celebrities for Staying Silent

In an expletive-filled rant, West called out fellow celebrities for not speaking up in defense of Combs. He also referenced Chris Brown’s past controversies, expressing frustration over how the industry reacted to Brown’s legal troubles.

Diddy was arrested by the NYPD on September 16 in a New York City hotel lobby and is facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The 55-year-old music mogul, also known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, and P. Diddy, has won three Grammy Awards and achieved multiple chart-topping hits. However, he is also battling numerous sexual assault lawsuits at both the federal and state levels, including a case where Jay-Z is named as a co-defendant.

THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FUCKING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FUCKING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Trump’s Recent Pardons Fuel Speculation

West’s plea for Diddy’s release comes shortly after Trump, in the first days of his second term, pardoned nearly 1,500 individuals convicted in connection with the January 6th Capitol riots. This move has led to speculation about whether the former president might consider granting clemency to Combs.

With the trial date approaching and legal battles mounting, the fate of the music icon remains uncertain.