Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West's former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has made a series of grave accusations against the rapper.

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

In a shocking lawsuit, Kanye West’s former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has made a series of grave accusations against the rapper. Among the claims, she alleges that West expressed a desire to have sexual relations with his wife Bianca Censori’s mother while she watched. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, also includes allegations of rape and drugging during a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Claims of Obsession and Inappropriate Messages

The 86-page lawsuit details several unsettling interactions, including what Pisciotta describes as West’s disturbing obsession with Censori’s mother, Alexandra Censori. During a September 28, 2022, exchange, West allegedly shared messages with Pisciotta, revealing his intention to engage in sexual activity with Alexandra while Bianca watched. The text exchange reportedly occurred while Alexandra was visiting from Australia.

Pisciotta claimed that West intended to send a message to Bianca clarifying that he wanted her to observe the encounter with her mother. According to Pisciotta, Bianca’s response indicated concern, noting, “She’s married,” referencing her mother.

Allegations of Drugging and Sexual Assault

The lawsuit also recounts an alarming incident where Pisciotta claims she was drugged at one of Combs’ parties prior to her employment with West. She stated, “As Plaintiff [Pisciotta] began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where the Plaintiff’s memories of that night escape her.”

Years later, West allegedly approached Pisciotta, claiming they had a sexual encounter, which she did not recall.

In addition to these allegations, Pisciotta accused West of sending her sexually explicit texts, sharing graphic sexual fantasies, and sending X-rated videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with other women.

Legal and Financial Claims

Pisciotta’s lawsuit is not solely focused on the allegations of sexual misconduct; it also encompasses claims of wrongful termination and harassment. After being let go in October 2022, Pisciotta alleged that West promised her millions of dollars in severance pay, which she has yet to receive. She also claims she is owed a portion of her salary.

Kanye West’s Response

West’s legal team has responded forcefully to Pisciotta’s claims, labeling the lawsuit as “baseless” and accusing her of attempting to blackmail the rapper.

Context Regarding Sean Combs

Although Sean Combs is not named in the allegations against West, he is mentioned in the lawsuit. Combs has been facing criminal charges related to sex trafficking in separate incidents and is currently incarcerated awaiting trial in May. He has denied wrongdoing in both criminal and civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse.

MUST READ: Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault 

Filed under

former personal assistant Kanye West Lauren Pisciotta Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
