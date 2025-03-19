Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West has once again sparked outrage, this time targeting Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their young twins in a string of inflammatory social media posts. His latest remarks add fuel to the long-standing tensions between the two rap moguls.

Kanye West has once again ignited controversy, this time targeting his former mentor, Jay-Z, and singer Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins in a series of inflammatory social media posts. The latest outburst marks another escalation in the rappers’ long and tumultuous relationship.

West’s Controversial Remarks on X

The 47-year-old rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to spread rumors about Beyoncé’s use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter. He also questioned their cognitive development in a now-deleted post that he later re-uploaded.

“Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*******,” West tweeted on Tuesday. “No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r******* children is a choice.”

Hours later, West re-uploaded the post, adding, “If Twitter take my s**t down then so be it, but I need y’all to know Jay-Z or nobody have no power over me.”

The comments drew immediate backlash, further fueling criticism of West, who has been widely condemned in recent months for making antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks on social media.

Kanye West Wearing a Swastika and Allegations of Extremism

West’s tweets came just hours after he was seen wearing a swastika chain while in the company of white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The rapper has faced mounting scrutiny for his association with extremist figures and inflammatory rhetoric.

He doubled down on his attack on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, posting, “Concerning the Jay-Z and Beyoncé tweet, n***** said I would regret it. I regret taking it down… my Twitter is a one-way conversation.”

West and Jay-Z’s relationship has been marked by both collaboration and conflict since their first meeting in 2000, when West produced a track for Beanie Sigel, an artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

Their first major public rift occurred in 2014 when Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not attend West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian. In a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, West admitted, “I was hurt.”

In 2016, after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris while West was performing in New York, he alleged on stage that Jay-Z was not supportive of him during the traumatic incident. Shortly after, West was hospitalized for stress and exhaustion, reportedly experiencing hallucinations.

Kanye West Targeting Other Rappers and Admitting to Abuse

Despite their tensions, Jay-Z referred to West as his “little brother” in a 2018 interview with David Letterman. However, by 2022, West had reignited tensions by suggesting that Beyoncé should allow Jay-Z to be unfaithful.

Before his attacks on Jay-Z and Beyoncé, West also took aim at rapper Playboi Carti, who was arrested in 2023 on aggravated assault charges related to an alleged incident involving his girlfriend. West’s remarks seemed to equate himself with Carti, stating, “Carti beat women, I beat women but everybody hate Diddy.”

The comment referenced Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing multiple legal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. West followed up his post with another tweet, saying, “Make up sex be crazy after a big fight.”

Attacks on Other Hip-Hop Stars

West’s recent tirade extends beyond Jay-Z and Playboi Carti. In recent days, he has also launched verbal attacks against other hip-hop figures, including Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Kendrick Lamar.

