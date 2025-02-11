Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s website has mysteriously gone offline after he used the Super Bowl to promote a T-shirt featuring a swastika, sparking widespread outrage. The move has drawn sharp condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, which called it "vile antisemitism."

Kanye West’s website has gone offline following intense backlash over the rapper’s decision to use the Super Bowl as a platform to sell T-shirts featuring a swastika. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has strongly condemned West, also known as Ye, for what it describes as “vile antisemitism.”

Website Unavailable After Controversial Merchandise Launch

The 47-year-old rapper sparked outrage by posting a series of antisemitic tweets after the Super Bowl while directing fans to his website, where only one item was available for purchase—a $20 white T-shirt featuring the swastika symbol.

As of Tuesday, West’s website appeared to be offline, displaying an error message stating that it was “unavailable.” It remains unclear whether the website is experiencing technical difficulties or if it has been suspended by its host, Shopify.

Kanye West Calls T-Shirt “Greatest Performance Art Piece”

Prior to the website going down, West had posted an image of the controversial T-shirt on his social media, describing it as “my greatest performance art piece thus far.” The post came after an offensive 12-hour social media tirade on Thursday night, during which West made racist, homophobic, and antisemitic remarks.

Among the tweets, he called for former President Donald Trump to release rapper Diddy from prison, expressed support for Adolf Hitler, and stated he would never “trust or work with Jewish people” again. West also declared, “I will not apologize” for his views.

ADL and Jewish Organizations Condemn Kanye West’s Actions

The ADL, a New York-based organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, issued a statement via MailOnline, denouncing West’s actions.

“As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website—a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika,” the statement read. “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

The ADL also pointed out that the T-shirt was labeled “HH-01” on West’s website, a reference to “Heil Hitler.”

“Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience,” the ADL added.

Calls for Fox Sports to Apologize Over West’s Super Bowl Ad

In a separate post, the ADL urged its supporters to sign a petition demanding an apology from Fox Sports for airing West’s ad.

“At the Super Bowl, hate took a front-row seat,” the ADL stated. “Kanye West promoted an ad with a link to swastika T-shirts, broadcasting it to millions on live TV. Just days earlier, his dangerous rants on X praised Hitler, self-identified as a Nazi, and spread antisemitic vitriol.”

The organization also noted that in 2022, there were at least 30 documented incidents of harassment, assault, and vandalism linked to West’s antisemitic remarks online.

Bizarre Super Bowl Ad and Social Media Outburst

West’s Super Bowl advertisement featured an unusual close-up video of himself, where he directed viewers to his website.

“I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” he said in the video, smiling for the camera while wearing sunglasses. “So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone.”

He then mumbled, “Um. Umm. Umm,” before definitively instructing viewers, “Go to Yeezy.com.”

Further Antisemitic and Offensive Statements

West continued his offensive rhetoric on X, formerly Twitter, where he posted: “I AM A NAZI,” followed by “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B***S.”

His antisemitic tirade also included statements retracting his 2022 apology for previous antisemitic remarks. He wrote: “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE FK I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY FING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D**K HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY.”

In another tweet, West compared mainstream rap lyrics to his use of Nazi symbols: “So funny how N*** rapping about killing N*** is not hate but posting a swastika is hate.”

He also made offensive remarks about body image, posting an image of a Mounjaro weight loss injection and stating: “YEEZY DOES NOT HIRE FAT OR UGLY PEOPLE.”

Additionally, West claimed that he has “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori, following public concerns about coercive control after her revealing appearance at the Grammys.

