Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Exposes His “Weird Fetish” Of Dressing Girlfriends In Revealing Outfits, ‘Wants Other Men To Want His Woman’

Amber Rose opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West, and alleged that he had a habit of styling his girlfriends, in overly revealing clothings.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has made shocking revelations about the rapper’s alleged control over his partners’ wardrobes, claiming that he deliberately dresses them in provocative outfits to make them more desirable to other men.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During an interview on Club Shay Shay with host Shannon Sharpe, Rose, 41, opened up about her past relationship with West, 47, which lasted from 2008 to 2010. The model alleged that West had a habit of styling his girlfriends, including herself and Kim Kardashian, in overly revealing clothing, not as a fashion statement, but to satisfy his own personal desires.

“He Wants Other Men to Want His Woman”

The topic came up in the wake of recent controversy surrounding Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, who arrived at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a completely see-through dress. The bold fashion choice sparked speculation about whether Censori was dressing this way of her own volition or if West was influencing her wardrobe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rose wasted no time addressing the speculation, stating, “Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim. He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

She went on to add, “He wants all his friends to want to f his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, to think that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.”

Amber Rose Says She Was Forced Into Dressing Provocatively

During the candid conversation, Sharpe asked Rose if she ever felt pressured to dress the way Kanye wanted. She admitted that she went along with his choices at the time because she was young and didn’t feel she had a voice in the relationship.

“I was young, and I’m gonna tell Kanye nowâ€”when I’m that young, it’s like okay, you’re buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool. But if you look at old pictures of me when I was dating Kanye but out by myself, I have all his clothes on.”

She revealed that behind closed doors, she preferred dressing casually in baggy jeans, oversized jackets, and sneakersâ€”far from the revealing outfits West allegedly preferred.

One particularly emotional moment in the interview came when Rose recalled a time she broke down in tears over an outfit Kanye wanted her to wear.

“I remember crying and arguing with him, telling him, ‘I don’t f want to wear this s!’ And he would say, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius.’”

Amber Rose is not the first of Kanye West’s partners to speak out about his influence over their wardrobe choices. Kim Kardashian previously admitted that West drastically changed her style when they were together, even going so far as to criticize her fashion choices after their split.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why