Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

The lawsuit also details an alleged incident during a flight to Paris, where West is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in her presence.

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who made headlines this summer with a major lawsuit against him, has reactivated her Instagram account after a brief hiatus. Pisciotta initially deactivated her account in September but recently returned to the platform with a cryptic message.

In June, Pisciotta filed a lawsuit accusing West, now legally known as Ye, of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, fraud, and breach of contract. Among her claims, she alleges West made advances toward her and then fired her after she declined. An amended complaint added further allegations, including sexual assault.

After her account reactivation, Pisciotta shared an ocean photo with the caption, “What’s done in the dark will always come to light.” Her post had comments disabled, following a period in which she frequently shared photos, including swimsuit shots, over the summer.

Pisciotta’s complaint includes additional allegations about a past studio session involving West and Sean “Diddy” Combs, where she claims she felt disoriented and believed she was drugged.

She further alleges West later referenced the night, saying they had “kind of hooked up,” to which she responded that she had no memory of it. West reportedly responded by saying, “Women love to say they don’t remember.”

The lawsuit also details an alleged incident during a flight to Paris, where West is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in her presence.

Pisciotta claims West also withheld $3 million in severance pay and an additional $1 million he allegedly promised for her to delete her OnlyFans account. West has not yet responded publicly to the suit.

