Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons, sparking widespread condemnation after posting a series of inflammatory and anti-Semitic remarks on social media. The rapper’s tirade included disturbing praise for Adolf Hitler and derogatory comments about Elon Musk, further fueling outrage across the internet.

Anti-Semitic Remarks and Praise for Hitler

In a shocking series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), West declared himself a Nazi and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. His tweets included messages such as “I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***,” and “IM A NAZI,” prompting immediate backlash from both the public and celebrities. West’s comments continued with a reference to his belief that the attacks against him were tired, saying, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” followed by a sleeping emoji.

West also unabashedly stood by his offensive remarks, declaring, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN WHATEVER THE F*** I WANNA SAY FOREVER.” He further fueled his rhetoric by declaring that he could say anything he wanted, referring to his accounts being frozen and attacking those who criticized him.

Attacks on Elon Musk and Reference to Inauguration Incident

West’s comments weren’t limited to anti-Semitic remarks. He also took aim at Elon Musk, the owner of X, accusing him of stealing his “Nazi swag” from a widely discussed incident during Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the incident, Musk’s gesture at the event had been perceived by some as resembling a Nazi salute, and West’s comments reignited the controversy with inflammatory language.

West’s posts continued with further divisive statements, including: “ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE.” These comments added to the growing tension between West and Musk, who has been known for his own controversial public statements.

Defending His Wife’s Grammy Look

In addition to his provocative statements about Hitler and Musk, West also addressed his wife, Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy look. He defended her decision to wear a revealing outfit, claiming that critics were “dumb and laaaame” for calling it a stunt. West praised his wife for her bravery and self-expression, adding that many women wished they had her platform and the support of a husband who encouraged her personal expression.

West’s defense of his wife was accompanied by more personal comments, as he proclaimed, “Ye who’s your top five baddest bi**hes of all time? My wife, my wife, my wife, my wife, my wife… she demoralizes b****es.”

The rapper’s tirade continued with attacks on his peers in the music industry. West claimed that all other rappers wanted his spot and that he would never fail to acknowledge that they “wish they was Ye.” His remarks seemed to demonstrate a mix of bravado and bitterness toward those who have succeeded in the same industry.

Unchecked Influence and Growing Concerns

West’s continued use of social media as a platform for his offensive remarks raises concerns about the potential influence he has over his large fanbase. His comments, particularly regarding Adolf Hitler and Jewish people, have drawn harsh condemnation from various sectors, including from activists, fellow celebrities, and public figures who have long criticized his controversial behavior.

While some may argue that West’s remarks are merely part of his ongoing persona of provocateur, the seriousness of his anti-Semitic rhetoric and the normalization of hate speech remain key points of concern. As his tirades escalate, many are left questioning the limits of free speech and the responsibility of platforms like X in moderating harmful content.

