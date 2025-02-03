Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns At The Grammys With Bold ‘Nude’ Look

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, drawing attention with a striking and controversial fashion statement. The couple, who walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, turned heads with their all-black outfits. West, 47, and Censori, 30, were initially seen dressed in sleek black attire, but the Australian model’s dramatic reveal caught everyone by surprise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the couple reached the photographers’ section, Censori dropped her black feather coat, exposing an entirely nude look underneath. She wore a sheer mini-dress that left little to the imagination, sparking a wave of reactions from viewers online. The bold move shocked many, with some commenting on X (formerly Twitter) that the outfit was more provocative than fashionable. One user wrote, “Nah. This is crazy… This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion,” while another added, “The way everyone went silent for a second after she dropped the coat.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversial Fashion Statement

Despite the reactions, Censori’s outfit seemed to embody the couple’s controversial sense of style, which has frequently made headlines in recent years. The moment left many questioning the boundaries of fashion and public appearance, with one onlooker asking, “So we are just walking around naked now?”

The rare public appearance came just a day after Kanye West stirred controversy with a tweet about Vice President Kamala Harris. In the now-deleted post, West claimed, “I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore,” before issuing an apology to Harris’ children, saying, “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

West, who is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his track “Carnival,” has not shied away from making headlines, both for his music and personal life. He and Censori, who met in 2020 while she worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy, reportedly married in a private ceremony in December 2022. Their relationship went public in January 2023, and Censori has frequently been seen wearing revealing outfits during their outings.

The couple’s appearance at the Grammys was one of the most talked-about moments of the night, with Censori’s daring look dominating the conversation on social media. As West continues to make waves in both the fashion and music industries, the couple’s bold fashion choices appear to be just the beginning of their unconventional public presence.

ALSO READ: Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance