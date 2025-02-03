Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns At The Grammys With Bold ‘Nude’ Look

The Australian model shocked onlookers by dropping her black feather coat to reveal a daring, sheer nude mini-dress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns At The Grammys With Bold ‘Nude’ Look


Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, drawing attention with a striking and controversial fashion statement. The couple, who walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, turned heads with their all-black outfits. West, 47, and Censori, 30, were initially seen dressed in sleek black attire, but the Australian model’s dramatic reveal caught everyone by surprise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the couple reached the photographers’ section, Censori dropped her black feather coat, exposing an entirely nude look underneath. She wore a sheer mini-dress that left little to the imagination, sparking a wave of reactions from viewers online. The bold move shocked many, with some commenting on X (formerly Twitter) that the outfit was more provocative than fashionable. One user wrote, “Nah. This is crazy… This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion,” while another added, “The way everyone went silent for a second after she dropped the coat.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversial Fashion Statement

Despite the reactions, Censori’s outfit seemed to embody the couple’s controversial sense of style, which has frequently made headlines in recent years. The moment left many questioning the boundaries of fashion and public appearance, with one onlooker asking, “So we are just walking around naked now?”

The rare public appearance came just a day after Kanye West stirred controversy with a tweet about Vice President Kamala Harris. In the now-deleted post, West claimed, “I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore,” before issuing an apology to Harris’ children, saying, “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

West, who is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his track “Carnival,” has not shied away from making headlines, both for his music and personal life. He and Censori, who met in 2020 while she worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy, reportedly married in a private ceremony in December 2022. Their relationship went public in January 2023, and Censori has frequently been seen wearing revealing outfits during their outings.

The couple’s appearance at the Grammys was one of the most talked-about moments of the night, with Censori’s daring look dominating the conversation on social media. As West continues to make waves in both the fashion and music industries, the couple’s bold fashion choices appear to be just the beginning of their unconventional public presence.

ALSO READ: Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Filed under

Bianca Censori grammys

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted After Showing Up Invited

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted...

Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here

Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here

Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive

Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive

Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Keir Starmer Urges Stronger European Action On Russia, Citing Trump’s Sanctions Threats

Keir Starmer Urges Stronger European Action On Russia, Citing Trump’s Sanctions Threats

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted After Showing Up Invited

Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys? Rapper Escorted

Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here

Grammys 2025: Check Full List Of Winners Here

Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox