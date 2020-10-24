Actor Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan has extended their well wishes and prayers to legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who was hospitalised yesterday and underwent angioplasty after experiencing chest pain.

Actor Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film ’83,’ on Friday wished a speedy recovery of the cricket legend who underwent an angioplasty earlier in the day. “The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man,” tweeted Ranveer. Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ’83,’ chronicles the historic win of the Indian team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan too wished former cricketer Kapil Dev a “speedy recovery. “The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor took to Twitter and said, “Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev.” “Wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir,” his tweet further read.

Kapil Dev earlier in the day expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. Dev thanked everyone for the support and said he is on the road to recovery. “Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” Dev tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in ICU and under close supervision. “Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain,” the hospital said in a statement.

“He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days,” it added.

Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Under the leadership of Dev, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.