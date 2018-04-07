The comedian turned actor has posted the copy of the complaint filed on his Twitter account which he deleted later. The actor has also filed a police complaint against Neeti Simoes, his ex-girlfriend, Preeti Simoes and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to force Rs 25 lakh from him. The show has been in a puddle for a long time and is reportedly not shooting any new episodes after multiple stints by Kapil Sharma.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s new show has been making headlines for a lot of reasons and none of them seem to be good ones. On Friday evening, his followers were in for a shock when his Twitter rant against a certain section of media began. Kapil allegedly accused them of posting negative and fake news about him. He also hinted that someone had paid a journalist to spread false rumors against him. Now taking a major step in the matter, Kapil has filed a complaint against his ex-managers and creative directors Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a veteran journalist for maligning his reputation.

His complaint filed at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai gives a brief of how Kapil had hired the sister duo Preeti and Neeti to manage and co-ordinate some aspects of his show. Kapil shared that he realized that there were serious gaps in their performance and he was thus losing out on several commitments, which affected his reputation and work. He thus went on to terminate their services. Kapil accepts that they had a great deal of knowledge about his personal association and day-to-day works.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma files complaint against journalist after sending him abusive tweets

Further, Kapil shared how one of his close friends received a call from a person asking for Rs 25 lakh. He shared that the said person reportedly wanted to extort money from him in order to not give out his personal information in public. And as Kapil did not relent to it, negative news about him was being put on the media platform that caused a lot of mental harassment to the actor, and he had to take professional counseling for the same.

Kapil posted the complaint copy on Twitter, with the caption, “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever..”

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Kapil had expressed his frustration on Twitter last evening and posted a series of offensive tweets. While all of them were deleted soon after, a tweet was put out saying that his account was hacked. Late at night, Kapil shared a tweet saying that he believes in whatever he posted and it was his team that had deleted the posts.

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Meanwhile, with no episodes shot for his show, Family Time with Kapil, the audience will get to see old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan blackbuck case LIVE updates: Order on bail plea to come post lunch



ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s judge transferred, bail hearing might get delayed



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App