If you are a fan of Kapil Sharma, then you totally need to read out the space below. Well, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make a comeback on the television screens with his new TV show. Reports have suggested that the show is scheduled to hit the screens in October. Also, a number of photos have been doing the rounds on social media in which one can see Kapil Sharma jogging at a beach. From the photos, we can totally understand the struggle Kapil Sharma is going through lately. He is undoubtedly pretty serious about the new project and the recent photos are a legit proof.

In the photos, Kapil can be seen donning a blue vest and pants as he jogs at a beach. Earlier, a few reports and photos surfaced on social media which left fans to contemplate that Kapil is not doing good with his health and gaining a lot of weight. However, the latest photos are denying all the earlier reports. It is pretty clear that the actor is putting all of his efforts to make a huge comeback on TV screens. Here’s take a look at the pictures:

Reports have suggested that Kapil Sharam is about to be a part of the show featuring Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Interestingly, Krushna was once considered as a competition for the comedian. It has been also reported that the trio is working really hard on the upcoming show. Coming back to Kapil, he is recently in Amritsar and preparing himself for the huge comeback.

