Comedy star Kapil Sharma is back in the controversial radar with his brand new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. According to the latest buzz, Kapil made Hichki star Rani Mukerji wait for hours before eventually cancelling the shoot. If the latest reports are to go by, the actor was asked to report on the sets at 6PM. The shoot was further postponed to 8PM and was eventually called off.

After waiting for two more hours, she was finally told that the shoot had been cancelled. “Our call time was 6 pm but we were prepared since 2 pm for the shoot. We kept waiting till 6 pm, but we were not contacted by the channel or the team of the show. Eventually it didn’t happen,” a source revealed to a leading daily. Another source close to the comedy series told The Indian Express, “There is a lot of expectation riding on Kapil. This being his second innings, he should be a little careful. People are ready to rip him apart. We hope he pulls up his socks and gets back to serious business to give the quality that is expected from him.”

Responding to the speculations of cancelling the shoot with Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff, Kapil had earlier tweeted, “Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love” Family Time With Kapil Sharma premiered on Sony TV on March 25 with a luke warm response.

