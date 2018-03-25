Comedy star Kapil Sharma has clarified that Family Time With Kapil Sharma shoot with Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani wasn't cancelled as it was never supposed to happen. Refuting the rumours of cancelling the shoot with Baaghi 2 team, Kapil questioned that Is Twitter only for explanations now?! Earlier, reports were rife that the reason behind cancelling the shoot and rescheduling the press conference could also be Kapil's spat with his former co-star Sunil Grover.

The much-awaited show Family Time with Kapil Sharma has found itself in a myriad of controversies even before the show launch. After a Twitter spat with his former co-star Sunil Grover, the makers of the Kapil’s show had to cancel the shoot on March 19th as well as a press conference that was scheduled for the next day due to some technical glitches. Amid the fiasco, there were several reports that suggested that the cancelled shoot was with none other than Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and the reason behind the same could also be Kapil’s spat with Sunil.

Putting an end to the speculations, the comedy star took to his Twitter handle and clarified that the shoot with Baaghi 2 team was never supposed to happen. “Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love” , he tweeted.

A source close to Indian Express revealed, “It’s so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil’s image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being canceled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting canceled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot.” Family Time With Kapil Sharma will hit the small screens on March 25, 2018.

