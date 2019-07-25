Comedian Kapil Sharma confirms pregnancy rumors. Says he is very excited to be a father as it would be his first baby. The baby is due in December so ahead of the trimesters kickin the duo have goine for a baby moon to Canda.

Actor, comedian Kapil Sharma confirms wif Ginni Chatrath is pregnant. He said in an interview with a leading daily that he is excited to be a father and is waiting for his first kid! Last night the duo were snapped outside the airport as they jetted off to Canada for their babymoon. The star who was busy with The Kapil Sharma show squeezed some time off from the show as the duo are expecting their first child. Comedian and wife have headed off to Canada to spend some quality time with her before their busy schedule kicks in. The baby is due in December.

The star Kapil Sharma has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy rumors and confirmed the news very recently. He said that he wants to take care of his wife and be there for her through everything. They have been waiting for these moments since so long, that I can believe it. I just pray that the baby and Ginni both are in good health.

One more news which has popped up is of him signing the Hindi version of Angry Birds 2 where the comedian will play the role of red. Kapil Sharma got married to his childhood love Ginni Chatarh in a grand ceremony on December 12, 2019, last year. The celebration was attended by many stars including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Kapil Sharma started his career as a comedian with Hasde Hasande Ravo bt bagged fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3, Chhote Miyan, Laughter Knights, Hans Baliye and many more such shows before starting his own comedy show with Navjot Singh Sidhu as the hudge- Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has even featured in many films such as Bhavnao Ko Samjho, ABCD 2, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Son on Manjeet Singh.

