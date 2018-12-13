Comedy king Kapil Sharma has exchanged his wedding vows again in an intimate Sikh ceremony. The wedding was streamed online on the actor's official Youtube channel. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath extremely looked beautiful as they were snapped during their ceremony.

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chathrath again in a Sikh ceremony, see video

Kapil Sharma has tied the knot again in a Sikh ceremony. The ceremony was attended by the closed ones of the couple. The wedding was streamed online on the official Youtube channel of the Comedy King. In the videos, Kapil Sharma can be seen dressed in a white sherwani. He paired his white sherwani with a pink turban. Bride Ginni Chathrath also equally looks beautiful in her wedding attire.

She wore a detailed embroidered pink lehenga. The couple took their ‘saat pheras’ in the wee hours of Monday. The two got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018 .

Kapil and Ginni’s pre-wedding festivities took place in the last week with Akhand Parth and Bangle ceremony respectively. The couple looks simple yet elegant in their choice of attire.

Various photographs from the ceremony took the Internet by storm. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh shared photographs from the fun-filled ceremonies. All the celebrities happily posed for the cameras.

The comedy king will host two wedding receptions. First in Amritsar and second will be followed by a Mumbai reception. The second reception will be attended by all his industry friends. However, nuptials were intimate and only close friends and family members were invited.

Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the small screen with Kapil Sharma season 2. Kapil Sharma ‘s co-actor Sumona Chakravarti has been roped in for the second season too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More