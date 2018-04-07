The comedian turned actor has posted the copy of the complaint filed on his Twitter account which he deleted later. The actor has also filed a police complaint against Neeti Simoes, his ex-girlfriend, Preeti Simoes and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to force Rs 25 lakh from him.

Comedy King Kapil Sharma has filed a complaint against the editor of Spotboye.com editor Vickey Lalwani. The comedian turned actor has posted the copy of the complaint filed on his Twitter account which he deleted later. He has also filed a police complaint against Neeti Simoes, his ex-girlfriend, Preeti Simoes and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to force Rs 25 lakh from him. Not just this actor has also alleged Vickey Lalwani of trying to defame the actor on digital media after he refused to pay him the amount.

It all started on a negative note and Kapil Sharma’s dirty and cheap abuses against Vickey Lalwani have shocked his fans. Although, the comedy master later deleted all his tweets and wrote: “Hi all please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all. He deleted this tweet too but finally wrote, “Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.”

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Sharma wrote, “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong …I shall do it today n forever.” The negative posts of Spotboye.com has affected the mental and emotional health of Kapil Sharma. He has also said that the false remarks about his relationship, career and finance have affected him a lot.

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks , but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ….

I shall do it today n forever pic.twitter.com/a8zDNePKIH — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App