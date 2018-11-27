Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatarth wedding: Finally, things are falling in place for comedian Kapil Sharma not just on the professional front but also personally. Kapil Sharma will be making his comeback show with the upcoming season of the Kapil Sharma Show and it is reportedly said that as soon as his show goes on air, Ginni will be the first guest on his show.

Kapil Sharma wedding: As the wedding season is in full swing and Bollywood has witnessed some of the biggest weddings of the year, Kapil Sharma joins the league after Deepveer and Nickyanka. After all the speculations about Kapil Sharma’s marriage with Ginni Chatarth, he took to his official Instagram handle to share his official wedding invite. The wedding invitation reads as Need your Blessings, with great joy in our Hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of Love, Respect and togetherness on December 12, 2018. We would like to Thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones. Lots of love Kapil And Ginni.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kapil denied being engaged to Ginni. He said that his wedding is on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. His mother has organised a Jagran followed by Akandh Path on December 30, 2018. It is even being said that Kapil Sharma won’t go for a honeymoon because he wants to start shooting for his show as soon as possible.

