Comedy king recently hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Expected Bollywood celebrity turned up for the big celebration. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made sure to grace the party. A video is doing the rounds on the social media where the couple can be seen having fun at the reception. Check out the fun-filled party videos.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath hosted a grand reception at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Every big celebrity turned up for the big celebration. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too marked their presence at the reception. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media where the duo can be seen enjoying at the big ceremony. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen singing Main Tera Hero for his wife Deepika Padukone. The couple looks extremely beautiful together as they matched their dance steps.

Dressed in magenta pink saree with golden embroidery, Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous as ever. While Ranveer Singh also looks handsome in all- black pantsuit. There are photographs where the much-in-love couple can be seen dancing closely together. These pictures have taken the Internet by storm.

Apart from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, also graced the reception.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma and Gini Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 15 in a private ceremony. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh were some of the guests who attended the wedding. The couple also hosted a reception in Amritsar.

