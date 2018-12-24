Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are hosting a grand reception on Mumbai at JW Marriot. Close friends Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti, among others attended wedding at Jalandhar. Several photographs have been shared on the social media.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot at Ludhiana in a private ceremony are hosting a grand reception on Mumbai. The reception has already been kick-started at JW Marriot. The duo hosted a reception on December 14 at Amritsar for their close friends and relatives. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti, among others attended wedding at Jalandhar. Various photographs have been shared on the social media. Dressed in Maroon Sherwani with a golden embroidery Kapil Sharma looks handsome in his choice of outfit.

While Ginni looks pretty in a green and pink embellished lehenga. She looks no less than a perfect Punjabi Indian bride as she wears chooda and heavy jewellery. A paasa added a unique quotient in her overall appearance. Several celebrities are expected to arrive at the reception. Singer and music composer Anu Malik and Manoj Bajpayee have already arrived at the reception.

Kapil Sharma is all set to return on small-screen with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The first episode will feature Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty. The show will air on December 29.

We bring you with all the latest updates of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatharth’s wedding reception.

