Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath pre-wedding ceremonies: Finally Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Recently, the bride-to-be took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her bangle ceremony.In the pictures, she looks alluring, dressed in a traditional outfit

Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath pre-wedding ceremonies: The much-awaited Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding festivities have finally begun. According to the reports, the couple will be getting married on December 12 at the bride’s hometown, Jalandhar. Recently, the bride to be Ginni Chatrath took to her official Instagram handle, to share the photos of her pre-wedding ceremonies. The photos of the festivities have created a buzz on Instagram and in just a few hours, the photos garnered over numerous likes and comments. Ginni has shared the pictures of her bangle ceremony in which she is looking stunning. The diva is wearing fuchsia color sharara dress which is complimenting her skin tone from every angle. Her bright makeup and traditional jewelry is adding more to her beauty. In the pictures, the diva is looking alluring in her traditional avatar.

The lady looks very excited and took part avidly in all her ceremonies. With her family and friends, she seems to enjoy her time to the fullest. The bride-to-be’s ear to ear smile says it all in her photos.6 days ago, Kapil took to his official Instagram handle to share his wedding card. From that time itself, the couple started receiving all the love and affection from their fans on social media.

