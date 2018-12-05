Star comedian Kapil Sharma, who had mesmerised the audience with his humorous talks on the Kapil Sharma Show is all set to tie the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun and both the bride and groom look adorable. Check out the pictures and details of the wedding here.

Bollywood is seeing the marriages of many big celebrities this year and next lined up is the marriage of comedy king Kapil Sharma with his beautiful fiancee Ginni Chatrath, who has earlier made headlines for their romantic relationship. The discussions for the wedding of the comedian have already begun and the well-wishers of the star are looking forward to the couple’s big day. The duo will finally become husband and wife on December 12, 2018.

On the other hand, where the marriages of celebrity couples like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jons and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage has created a sensation on all the platforms, it is also expected that Kapil Sharma’s marriage with Chatrath will be another memorable Jodis of this year. There are several pictures that have proved that the celebrations for the upcoming big day have begun. It has been learned recently Kapil Sharma had organised a Jagrata at his house and along with it Ginni Chatrath’s Choodha function was also completed.

Ginny Chatrath also took to her social media account to share some photos from the function and ceremonies. Check out the Instagram photos from the pre-wedding Choodha celebrations here.

