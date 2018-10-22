Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is getting married on December 12 and it is officially confirmed! Kapil will be tying the knots with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar. Here's how people have been reacting to the big news:

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is getting married on December 12 and it is officially confirmed! Kapil will be tying the knots with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar. The actor-comedian has also revealed that he wanted his wedding ceremony to be a low-key ceremony, however, his wife-to-be is the only daughter so the family wants a huge celebration. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will exchange vows in December, but the date has been confirmed today only.

Ever since the news has broken out, the Twitter users have gone into a frenzy. Tweeple have been pouring wishes for the couple and it seems that they can’t literally keep a calm because c’mon it’s their favourite comedian’s wedding. Here’s how people have been reacting to the big news:

Interestingly, the news surfaced just a day after B-town’s most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone confirmed that they are getting married. It was also announced that the couple will be tying the knot on November 14.

Meanwhile, while talking to a leading news agency, Kapil said that he kept he didn’t announce the date earlier as he was keeping busy with the promotions of his Punjabi film that he has bankrolled. Besides the wedding ceremony on December 12, the couple will also host a huge wedding reception in Mumbai on December 14.

When asked about how happy he is feeling about his marriage, Kapil said more than my happiness, it is the smile on my mother’s face which has been making it special.

Besides this, Kapil is coming back on the television screens with another comedy delight for his fans. During his interviews, he revealed that he is too excited for the new venture and is working really hard to make it big again.

