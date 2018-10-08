Comedy king Kapil Sharma is back with another good news for his fans. Although the comedian-turned-actor has not himself confirmed it or announced it, many reports state that he will be tying the knot with his fiance Ginni Chatrath. If all goes well, the fans will be hearing the wedding bells in the month of December 2018.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is back with another good news for his fans. Although the comedian-turned-actor has not himself confirmed it or announced it, many reports state that he will be tying the knot with his fiance Ginni Chatrath. In March 2017, Kapil publicly accepted Ginni Chatrath as his girlfriend on his official social media handle and now he might marry her at the end of this year. A media report stated that Kapil will marry Ginni with elaborated Punjabi rituals. The wedding will be typically a big fat four-day ceremony in his hometown Amritsar. If all goes well, the fans will be hearing the wedding bells in the month of December 2018.

The reports also said that the couple will organise a reception in Mumbai for all the near and dear ones. In the heartwarming tweet Kapil wrote that he would not call Ginni his better half, but she completes him. He then publicly confessed his love and asked his fans to welcome her.

Here’s the tweet :

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil will soon be returning with his family comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show which earned him a loyal fanbase in past. This time, the show will be telecasted on Sony Tv. The comedian took to his official Twitter account to give his fans the good news of his comeback and since then, his post is flooded with retweets of fans showing their warm wishes. This second dose of his laughter-filled show will mark a trial to bring back the lost fame and glory. No doubt, Kapil stole a lot of hearts with his show and the characters still have an impression on the minds of the people.

Many reports say that the comedian-turned-actor has gained weight and now is on a mission to lose fat. The efforts of Kapil to be back in shape can be also be assumed as his preparations for the grand wedding.

