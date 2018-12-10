It seems that the wedding fever is still not over. First Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh swayed fans with their epic love story and then Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas left fans teary eyes with their gushy and dreamy wedding. Now, the comedy king Kapil Sharma is also in queue. All set to marry Ginni Chatrath, Kapil had announced his wedding few weeks ago and the fans were really glad to know that. And now, his wedding functions have already started.

Kapil Sharma who has been dating Ginni Chatrath since a long time now is prepping up for tying the knots with her this December 12

Kapil Sharma who has been dating Ginni Chatrath since a long time now is prepping up for tying the knots with her this December 12. As announced before, the couple will tie the knots at Ginni’s hometown Amritsar. Well, according to the rituals, the ceremonies at bridegroom’s house will start from December 6 but the bride’s house is already enjoying the fervour of her pre-wedding rituals. Ginni’s family organised an Akhand Path Bhog at their home where the beautiful bride wore a purple outfit. Right after that, the traditional chooda ceremony took place where Ginni was seen in an adorable red sharara.

Not just that, the grand mehendi ceremony was indeed a blast. With Ginni's home all decorated, the family celebrated it will full zeal. The ladies in the house applied henna and had fun giving a perfect kickstart to a punjabi big-fat wedding.

While Kapil Sharma was seen sporting a typical Indian Kurta for the ceremony, Ginni looked absolutely pretty in red. Kapil Sharma’s mother appeared to be extremely happy and enthusiastic for her son’s marriage and if the photos are to go by, it was a super-hit mehandi ceremony.

