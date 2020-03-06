Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child on December 10, 2019. Its a baby girl, name Anayra, means happiness. Today her adorable photos went viral, and have taken fans by a frenzy.

Recently, a very close to Kapil’s family shared the photos and videos of cute munchkin Anayra, where they can be seen swaddling her. No doubt, she looks cute in check printed top paired up with pink bottoms and ribbon socks. Within no time the video caught everyone’s gaze and filled the comment section with lovable comments. A user wrote: Aww Anayra looks cute as a doll, while another user wrote: god bless you, Kapil Sharma.

Talking about Kapil’s work front, his much loved and highest TRP gaining, The Kapil Sharma Show is running successfully. As Krushna Abhishek also joined hands with him. Meanwhile, he was also featured in ace dancer Shakti Mohan’s dance class, where he learnt some grooving sessions from her. The video went viral and got more than 2.5 million views in just 4 days. In 2019 he bagged Indian Television Academy Awards in Best Comedy Show category.

Check the post:

