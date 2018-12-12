The duo will tie the knot today on December 12, 2018, currently, the duo is busy with their pre-wedding rituals. Recently Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from their Jagran night, the star-studded function was nothing short of a bang it was attended by Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others.

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal wedding, it is time to shift our focus to comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding in latter’s hometown Jalandhar. The duo will tie the knot today on December 12, 2018, currently, the duo is busy with their pre-wedding rituals. Recently Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from their Jagran night, the star-studded function was nothing short of a bang it was attended by Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others.

On December 11, 2018 Actor cum comedian Krushna Abhishek took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from their Jagoo night. In the picture, Krushna is posing with the team of Kapil Sharma The show. He has captioned his picture as All night fun on Kapil ki Shaadi in Amritsar. The picture in a span of a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable. Krushna will be seen co-starring opposite Kapil Sharma in The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma recently announced that he would begin shooting for his new season The Kapil Sharma show as soon as he is done with his marriage to his longtime lover Giini. The promotions for the show have already begun and the comedian was last seen at the sets of Indian Idol 10. Take a look at the pictures from their celebrations here:

