Kapil Sharma stated in an interview that he stands with the nation but the move to remove former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu from his show is not right and is just a part of propaganda. Sidhu's remarks on the Pulwama attack faced immense antagonism and he had to face a severe backlash from the people of the country.

Kapil Sharma said in an interview that while he is with the government on the issue of terrorism after Pulwama attack, the decision to replace Navjot Singh Sidhu with Archana Puran Singh on his show is not correct. He also added that Archana had to step in as Sidhu was caught up with his commitments. At an anti-drug event in Chandigarh Kapil said there is a need to find a permanent solution to the issue of terrorism so that attacks like Pulwama don’t happen but such kind of propaganda to remove Sidhu is not appropriate.

He stated in an interview that because of some prior commitments of Sidhu, currently, Archana is shooting with him. He added that the current decision made is propaganda and he believes banning people, sending Sidhu out of the show is not the right solution as they need to search for a permanent solution. On the issue of banning Pakistani artists, he added that they need to find and kill each one of those who attacked our soldiers in a cowardly manner in Pulwama and that the entire nation stands with the government.

It may be recalled that Sidhu while speaking to media, had said that terrorists don’t have a religion and had added that in war such things happen and we should talk simultaneously.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxdsxF39kvA

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More