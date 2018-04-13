While talking about Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda was quoted saying, I am not at all justifying Kapil's abusive behaviour. I am only trying to say that when you know the person is depressed, you are still publishing negative stories about him and trying to break him. Why are you instigating him when you know his mental state? It looks as though people have an agenda.

After Shilpa Shinde, Kiku Sharda and Sughanda Mishra share their concern for the comedy king who is in limelight for all the wrong reasons. The actor who recently abused a journalist on Twitter has been going through a hard time since last year. Kiku Sharda who is a close friend of the comedian turned actor was quoted saying to leading daily, “Kapil Sharma is one of the most creative people that we have in our industry. He is currently depressed and is not feeling well, the least we can do in this situation is to leave him alone. Whatever is happening currently is very upsetting. Those who are pointing at him and saying bad things about him are the same people whom he once entertained. He is the same person who has made the entire country laugh their lungs out and now he needs some space.”

He further added, “I am not at all justifying Kapil’s abusive behaviour. I am only trying to say that when you know the person is depressed, you are still publishing negative stories about him and trying to break him. Why are you instigating him when you know his mental state? It looks as though people have an agenda.” Not just Kiku but Sugandha Mishra who was a part of Kapil’s previous show was quoted saying to English daily that, “This is not the Kapil I knew. He was the one who got me to Mumbai and helped me seek permission from my family to have a career in this stream. But the choices he has made currently has led to his downfall. When we were a team, he was all fine but the current choices have somewhere led to all this. Probably the sudden stardom and success that he has got, had made him lose control on himself especially with the current team.”

“When we all were together, we never felt that he was going towards a negative side. In fact we all, including him, were extremely positive. But this began from the time of his movie Firangi. I guess that was when we started noticing a certain change in him. His new bunch wanted to separate us and probably change the team as well. But our team was strong enough and they knew how to handle Kapil, especially Preeti Simoes. Kapil is like a kid and she literally has caressed him like a child by bribing him into doing things,” Sugandha Mishra added.

