Kapil Sharma pre-wedding ceremonies: Comedy king Kapil Sharma's photographs from jagran and mehendi ceremonies are doing the rounds on the Internet. All the photographs are a treat to the sore eyes. In every click, everyone looks beautiful together as they happily pose on the cameras.

Kapil Sharma pre-wedding ceremonies: Comedy King's latest photos with her soon-to-bride Ginni Chatrath are no less than joyous clicks

Kapil Sharma pre-wedding ceremonies: Kapil Sharma is all set to exchange the wedding vows with Ginni Chatrath on December 12 at Jalandhar. The pre-wedding ceremonies began in Amritsar with Jagran puja. Several photographs from jagran and mehendi are doing the rounds on the Internet. Krushna Abhishek shared various photographs from the jagran. Bharti Singh also took to Instagram to share a series of Instagram stories from the fun-filled ceremonies.

Sharing the pictures, Krushna mentioned in the caption that they had a fun night in Kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar. Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram to share several photographs. Along with it, various mehendi photographs have also been shared on social media.

The first functions were held at Ginni’s residence- an Akhand Path. Akhand Path was held at Ginni’s residence on Monday. Ginni looks gorgeous as ever in a heavily embroidered sharara with a kurta. Teaming it up with an off-white dupatta, she looks extremely beautiful.

On the work front, the comedy king Kapil Sharma is returning to the small screen with Kapil Sharma season 2.

After marrying in Jalandhar, the couple will host two receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai for his colleagues and members of the Bollywood fraternity.

In the new series of the show, apart from Sumona and Krushna Abhishek, actors Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will also entertain the audience with Kapil Sharma.

Talking about the wedding festivities, in an interview to a leading daily, Kapil Sharma said that they wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks and mother wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And he completely understands their sentiments.

On December 12, Kapil Sharma will marry her longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar. Baraat will travel from Kapil’s home in Amrtisar to Ginni’s hometown.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More