Comedy king Kapil Sharma is back on television with his new season The Kapil Sharma Show. Expectations are sky high from this season too. Owing to Kapil Sharma’s humour and witty dialogues, presently he is the most followed television celebrity across the country. However, this time in his second season which is co-produced by Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma, his charm is not working as the show is not performing well on ranking charts. But what is grabbing more attention of netizen is the pay scale of Kapil. The actor has apparently, reduced his pay from the previous times.

Yes, Kapil Sharma is charging around Rs 15-20 lakh per weekend episode. In case you didn’t know, this is a massive reduction as compared to his previous amount. Earlier he used to charge Rs 60-70 lakh per weekend episode. Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek also receive the same amount of money Rs 10- 12 lakh per weekend episode.

His earlier co-actors such as Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti are still the part of the show. Navjot Singh Siddhu too continues as judge of the show.

Last year, he came into the spotlight for his verbal spat with his co-actor Sunil Grover and grabbed a lot of attention among the netizens.

On the personal front, Kapil Sharma got married with his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chathrath.

