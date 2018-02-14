Ace Comedian Kapil Sharma is ready with his comeback show to set your television screens on fire with his impeccable comedy. After surpassing his difficult times, this show will be followed by The Kapil Sharma show, which will also entitle his name, the show will be called Family Time With Kapil. This show might be a game show so the fans can the miss star-studded aura. Kapil has been last seen in Firangi a historical periodic drama film set in the year 1920 directed by Rajiv Dhingra.

Actor, comedian Kapil Sharma is ready with his comeback show to set the floor on fire with his impeccable comedy. After surpassing his difficult times this show will be followed by “The Kapil Sharma show”, which will also entitle his name,the show will be called ‘Family Time With Kapil’Revealing the look of his show, he posted on social media with the caption as,”need ur best wishes :)coming soon.” The upcoming show is inspired by an American Panel game show The Hollywood Squares. A teaser was also shared by the channel which has got the colossal response from the audience.

This show might be a game show so the fans can miss the star-studded aura.we last Kapil promoting his movie Firangi on various Tv. Kapil made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a romantic -comedy by Abbas Mustan, The film was released on 25 September 20017, he was last seen in Firangi a historical periodic drama film set in the year 1920 directed by Rajiv Dhingra.Kapil has been also for his efforts in promoting animal rights.He along with the cast of Comedy Nights With Kapil appeared in PETA campaign to promote adoption of homeless cats and dogs.He also campaigned for the savior of tortured elephants across the country.

Kapil was also seen hosting the Filmfare Awards in 2015 along with filmmaker Karan Johar also was the presenter of the fourth season of the Celebrity Cricket League,2014.Kapil is also known for his controversy with his co-actor Sunil Grover on their return flight from the Melbourne when both of them went into an argument, Sharma had reportedly used some offensive words later took to social media for apology to Grover.