Kapil Sharma, Shakti Mohan: It's a must-watch video! Where comedian Kapil Sharma and ace dancer Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing on a peppy track. The video went viral, in just 4 days it got more than 2.5 million views. Watch the video here

Kapil Sharma Shakti Mohan: When comedian meets an ace dancer, the amalgamation of their work will have to create wonders. Yes! that’s right, recently comedian Kapil Sharma took a dancing session from ace dancer Shakti Mohan, in order to host an international dance show. Shakti, recently shared the video on her YouTube channel, where pre and post of their dance session were there, even Kapil Sharma’s laughter classes too. Within four days the video fetched more than 2.5 million views, with thousands of lovable comments for them. No that’s call fame!

Talking about the video, Kapil looks dapper in the song, while Shakti, as usual, looks funky in her lemon colour jumper suit. Amid, her sister Mukti Mohan also joined their dancing duet. Indeed Shakti is the first person to make Kapil dance on her tune, as in every occasion he is the one who usually takes command of.

On the professional front, Sharma is gaining love, TRP and popularity for its, The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharma recently welcomed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in his show, where the two can be seen pulling each others leg. While Shakti earlier hosted, back to back 4 seasons of Dance Plus reality show, and now focusing on her venture Nritya Shakti.

Break A Leg video:

