Kapil Sharma daughter Anayra: In a recent post of Kapil on Instagram, he shared pictures of his daughter Anayra. In the pictures, she is dressed up in ghagra choli and is looking extremely adorable. Read the full article to know more.

Kapil Sharma daughter Anayra: Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath gave birth to a baby girl on December 10, 2019, just two days before their first wedding anniversary. This celebration was just like 1+1 for them. As soon as Ginni was in labor, Kapil took a break of 15 days so that he can spend his time with Ginni and their newborn baby.

The duo also got their Little doll Anayra’s hand and feet clay impression. When Kapil shared the first picture with his baby girl on Instagram that was the time he announced her name to be Anayra Sharma. However Anaya was not clearly visible in that picture, and fans wanted to see the daughter of the ace comedian.

Kapil recently fulfilled the wish of his fans of seeing his baby girl Anayra’s picture. He shared Anayra’s picture of her first Ashtami. In the pictures, the little princess can be seen in cute yellow ghagra, pink blouse and matching dupatta with the dress. She also had lovely red bangles and a red bindi on her forehead. She is looking extremely beautiful and adorable in those pictures.

Her smiling face is just so sweet and lovely to see. She is just looking like a goddess. Along with the picture, Kapil wrote Jai mata di and gave hashtags. The picture received lots of love and blessings from Kapil’s friends, family, and fans. Kapil is doing great in his show and is giving his best to make others laugh.

