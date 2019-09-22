The Kapil Sharma Show: Pankaj Tripathi revealed the shocking truth of his life, the entertainment of the most hilarious show was doubled with the presence of these legendary actors in the latest episode of the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show which is one of the most entertaining shows of television, this weekend was turned out to be more fun because Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi graced the show with his presence. The actor is known for his absence from such platforms but now the actor seemed in many talk shows.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Pankaj Tripathi revealed many of his secrets that you might have not heard before. The actor has been questioned whether he had entered in a boys hostel along with a girl. By changing the look of the girl, by adding a moustache and dressed like boys. To which Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he had a wife when he was in college, that means before passing out from National School Of Drama he got married and he took his wife to boys hostel.

He revealed that she did not opt the style of boys or did nor dressed up as a boy. Later they were caught by the hostel warden. Warden asked Pankaj Tripathi to take a new room for him and his wife. Gangs of Wasseypur actor also revealed that during his college days all his friends used to stroll in minimum clothes but when they got to know that his wife is going to stay in hostel everybody got conscious and managed to live properly.

He also shared his college incidents that will leave in shock, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he faced one week of jail during his college time. He said that he was more into college politics and got jailed because of some fight. He shared his one week experience of jail and said that Delhi police knows how to beat you like hell without breaking any of your bone. His painful experience now turned into a funny memory.

It has also been revealed that Manoj Bajpayee used to buy veggie himself. If anybody will get to see him in the morning or precisely early morning one could find him buying veggies 3 days a week. Well, undoubtedly these to stars rules every heart by their incredible performances. There is no comparison of their roles because every time they broke their own records of perfection.

