Comedian Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fight in 2017 is not hidden by anyone in the industry. After the nasty fight, Bharat actor decided to separate from Kapil Sharma and also left his show and started his solo comedian show, which couldn’t run for long. After the massive fight, both of them even vowed to never collaborate in the future. Though they are seen interacting on social media occasionally, the celebrities no longer share the same bond.

For a long time, there are reports of Sunil Grover collaborating with Kapil Sharma but nothing turned true. According to the latest reports, both Kapil and Sunil are now inching towards patch-up. Reports reveal that both of them are trying to solve the hatches because of a special reason. This time, it is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who wants them to solve their misunderstandings. It seems that Dabangg actor is playing the peacemaker between the two and is leaving no stone unturned for their reunion.

Reports also reveal that Sunil Grover has agreed to go by Salman Khan’s decision after back to back unsuccessful shows. Though the actor’s card worked quite well in Bollywood, now his career graph seems to get flatten. Since Salman Khan is backing their reunion this time, it is quite possible that soon Sunil Grover makes an entry to Kapil Sharma show after the lockdown.

Though there is no official report about the collaboration, it will be quite amazing when the two biggest entertainers share the same screens again.

