Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is making a comeback on the small screen with his brand new show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to thank Raid actor Ajay Devgn for appearing on his show as the first guest. The first episode of the much-awaited Family Time With Kapil Sharma will be aired on March 25 with Ajay Devgn being the first guest on the show.

King of comedy Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on the small screen with his new comedy show ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’ and his fans across the nation are eagerly waiting for the premiere of his much-awaited show. The teasers and promos of Family Time with Kapil Sharma have generated a lot of curiosity in the audience as Kapil became a household name since his first show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. In the recent promo of Family Time with Kapil, the comedian-turned-actor revealed that the first guest on his new show will be none other than Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

Kapil on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Ajay Devgn and wrote, ““Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid .” Last year did not prove to be a very good year for Kapil as the comedian was surrounded by a number of controversies. At first, he had a fall out with The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover after an ugly fight post which his show went off air and after that his film Firangi too tanked at the Box Office. Not only this, Kapil Sharma had not only kept Ajay Devgn and Manoj Tiwari waiting, but he had also ended up canceling the shoot because allegedly, the comedian then couldn’t make it on time for being unwell.

Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 15, 2018

If reports are to be believed, Ajay then had walked out of the sets. However, seems like all is well between Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma now as he will be the first guest on the much-awaited show.

