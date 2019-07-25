The Angry Birds sequel is all set to hit the theatres on August 23. Keeping prequel's massive success at the Indian box office, high expectations are for the sequel as well. Interesting details are coming up regarding the movie, but the one which is grabbing even more attention is the voice of Red. Yes, the popular comedy actor Kapil Sharma is all set to voice this character. Curious to know his reaction? Read on to know more details regarding the same.

The Angry Birds franchise is favourite among the Indian audience. Owing to its previous part’s grand success at the Indian box office, expectations for sequel has been raised. The released date is round the corner and the latest update is Sony Pictures Entertainment India has roped in Kapil Sharma to lend a voice for the hot-headed bird ‘Red’ for the film India.

Speaking regarding same, comedy actor Kapil Sharma pointed out that dubbing for a film is different than voicing for a character. Not just that, in western countries, artists first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. but here, artistes need to talk according to the graphics.

Moreover, the actor highlighted that he can relate the character to his personality, he said that though he is the hero but at times he ends up in difficult situations. His history is a perfect example to relate him with Red.

Promising that the audience will not be disappointed as Red is quite funny similarly to him, he said, the producers (Sony Pictures Entertainment India) asked him to increase the level of humour as it’s very situational. Some times, the character’s anger will make people laugh. Though he will be voicing the character but the fans would not see him.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release The Angry Birds Movie 2 on August 23, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu version.

Kapil Sharma is a popular comedy-actor who hosts a celebrity chart show The Kapil Sharma show, presently. Previously he had hosted shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil, Family Time with Kapil.

