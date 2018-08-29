Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain his huge fan following with his upcoming Punjabi movie Son Of Manjeet which will hit the theatres in October. Nevertheless, there are reports that the comedian turned actor will make a comeback to small screens with the sequel of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show.

The comedy king is all set to make his comeback! Yes, it’s confirmed that the household name Kapil Sharma will return to television with the brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma was on a break soon after his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off air and all the drama that took place on his official Twitter account. He is all set to kick-start the new season with positivity.

Recently, the comedian turned actor was noted saying that he can assure his huge fan following that he will be back with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He further added by saying that due to his health conditions, he took to break from television but now he has started taking good care of his health and is recovering too. The Firangi actor went on a small vacation in order to spend quality time with his family members.

Well, not just that, Kapil Sharma will also make his debut in Punjabi cinema as a Producer. The actor is all set to bankroll the upcoming Pollywood movie Son Of Manjeet. The movie will star Gurpreet Ghuggi, B N Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Damanpreet Singh, Tania Malkeet Rauni and Harby Sangha. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Son of Manjeet will hit the theatres on October 12, this year.

Kapil Sharma joins hands with producer Sumeet Singh and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi to present #Punjabi film #SonOfManjeetSingh… 12 Oct 2018 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/Xy1hlCbPjj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2018

Recently, Sharma’s photos celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his family went viral on social media. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star looks unrecognisable in the photos. Well, we hope the star returns with a bang on energy and entertains his huge following as he did in the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

