India's one of the biggest stand-up comedian, actor and show host Kapil Sharma will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, this year. According to reports, the love-birds will be exchanging the weddings vows on December 12 in Jalandhar which will be followed with a grand reception in Mumbai on December 14.

Earlier there were reports that Kapil will get married this December and now it has been confirmed that one of India’s most loved comedian is going to get hitched very soon. Kapila Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s marriage announcement has come just a day after B-town most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding dates. One of Bollywood’s adorable couple yesterday had announced that their marriage ceremony will take place on November 14 and 15, this year.

Further speaking to a news agency, Kapil Sharma has said that all this while he was busy promoting his first film as a producer which is soon going to hit theatres. Kapil Sharma said that in the past few weeks, he was busy promoting his upcoming Punjabi film, therefore, he did not want to talk about his marriage, which is set to take place on December 12.

Recalling memories from his elder brother’s marriage, Kapil Sharma said that at the time his brother got married, since he was no economically sound, it was a low key event. But when his sister married, he had started earning well and the marriage was a big event according to their standards.

