Kapil Sharma, who is reportedly battling depression, featured in headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few days but he told Bollywood Hungama that he "knows what he's doing. Last week, Kapil Sharma trended for posting expletive-laden tweets, which were later deleted. Kapil Sharma also revealed that he has filed a complaint against Neeti and Preeti Simoes, the producers of his previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil, alleging extortion.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has proven that he is not someone who will stay silent no matter how worse the situation gets. The comedian who has been surrounded by controversy the last few weeks spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his current run of allegations and counter-allegations with the statement, and said “I know what I am doing”. He was reacting to his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, being suspended, police complaint being filed against him by an entertainment journalist and many people, including alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes, weighing in on him. It all began after Kapil took to Twitter to post abuse about the system, media and a journalist in particular. He also called the journalist in question and abused him. A police complaint has been filed against the comedian in this regard.

Talking about the controversies, Kapil is quoted as saying in the report, “The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them, as long as it gives them the satisfaction they want. I know what I am doing.”The comedian’s new show, Family Time With Kapil, also stands suspended after being poorly received. Kapil, however, didn’t sound worried, “My channel Sony Entertainment is completely behind him. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me,” he said in the interview.

ALSO READ: Family Time with Kapil Sharma cancelled, goes off-air for April

A source is quoted as saying in the same report that Kapil was not happy with the way the new show was shaping up and felt it didn’t have the spark that his earlier TV shows – The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil — had. “He kept telling his team. ‘Kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai’. It came to a point where Kapil was losing interest in what he was doing. This is when he decided to call it off,” says the report.

However, as Kapil’s quote suggests, the show’s fate is not final as of now. He has decided to revamp and redesign the show and Sony is “100% behind him”.

ALSO READ: Let us help you because we love you, writes Neeti Simoes in open letter to Kapil Sharma

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar introduces his new students; Twitterati shouts ‘Nepotism’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App