The recent pictures of Kapil Sharma celebrating Raksha Bandhan have gone viral on social media and have left the fans tensed and worried for their star. Kapil Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, looks totally unrecognisable in the viral photos. In one of the photos, Kapil Sharma is also seen with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma had been away from the small screen after he got into a verbal spat with a journalist and later posted an abusive tweet

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma who had become a household name following the success of his television show Comedy Nights with Kapil had been away from the limelight for some time now. However, the recent pictures of Kapil Sharma celebrating Raksha Bandhan have gone viral on social media and have left the fans tensed and worried for their star. Kapil Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, looks totally unrecognisable in the viral photos. In one of the photos, Kapil Sharma is also seen with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

After the photos of Kapil Sharma went viral, several of his fans expressed their concerns about his increasing weight and also questioned him about his return to the small screen. Kapil Sharma was earlier reported to be suffering from depression. Recently a picture of Kapil Sharma at a grocery store in Amsterdam went viral with many saying that he looked totally different from what is used to seeing.

Kapil Sharma had been away from the small screen after he got into a verbal spat with a journalist and later posted an abusive tweet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtggmUW2RNM

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More