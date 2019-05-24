Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath will reportedly welcome their first child in December. The couple tied the knot last year in December. Before tying the knot, Kapil and Ginni were dating for a couple of years.

Indian comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is in a great space, both professionally and personally. As his comedy show titled The Kapil Sharma Show continues to rake in the TRPs, the latest reports say that he is all set to enter a new phase in his life and welcome fatherhood. According to the latest buzz, Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and the couple will be blessed with their first child in the month of December.

Sharing details about the development, a source revealed to a news portal that Kapil’s wife Ginni is often present during the shooting of the show and gets pampered by everyone. While she was missing from the sets last week, rumour has it that her family has come to Mumbai from Jalandhar to be there for her. Kapil’s mother is also keen to be with Ginni during her pregnancy. The couple is very happy but they want to keep the piece of information under wraps for now.

The source added that Kapil will also be making certain changes to his hectic schedule to spend more time with his wife. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath dated for a couple of years before they decided to get married on December 12 in Jalandhar. While their wedding was a low profile affair, their wedding reception saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Earlier this year, Kapil revealed that about 5000 unknown guests attended his wedding functions.

One of the finest comedians on Indian television, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and later starred in Firangi. Last year, the comedian had a fall out with his entire time, primarily his close friend Sunil Grover.

