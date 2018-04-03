Kapil Sharma's former co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar have reportedly joined hands with Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde for a new comedy series. Titled as Dan Dana Dan, the show presents a fun and interesting concept that aims to incorporate fun elements of cricket and comedy along the lines of IPL Extra Innings.

Comedy star Kapil Sharma’s former co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar have taken a big leap to Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde’s new comedy show. According to a latest report by Indian Express, Shilpa and Sunil’s new venture will be bringing together a unique web show that will incorporate fun elements of comedy and cricket along the lines of IPL Extra Innings. Titled as Dan Dana Dan, the show boasts of a fun star cast including Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and TV personality Suyyash Rai.

A source close to the leading daily revealed, “It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team.”

Also Read: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Iconic actor Rekha turns rapper; Sonakshi Sinha to playback?

From fun discussions around the matches, hilarious moments to fun gags, Dan Dana Dan promises to be an outright entertainer. Reportedly, Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh have already shot a fun segment with the star cast. Directed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simones, who have earlier co-produced Sony Tv’s show The Drama Company and worked as the creative director of Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma show, the show will be aired on Jio TV app on Friday to Sunday during the IPL season.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh intends to come back stronger; thanks fans for their well wishes

Also Read: Patralekhaa on her relationship with Rajkummar Rao: Not getting married in next 6 to 7 years

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App