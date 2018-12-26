Comedy King Kapil Sharma is a man with massive popularity in the industry. The comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma never misses a chance to win hearts with his warm gestures. Other than his talent to make people laugh, Kapil Sharma has won a million hearts for his pure-hearted nature. Recently, he hogged headlines when he married his ladylove Ginni Chatrath. The duo has been in a relationship for a long time and finally, they tied knots with each other.

Kapil Sharma’s love for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been quite evident in past years. This time too, the bond between them came into light when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced like real friends in Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception. While they happily got along the celebrations, Kapil Sharma presented the sweetest surprise for the newly wedded couple.

Kapil Sharma arranged a cake for DeepVeer and the dreamy duo accepted the gift happily. Cutting the first cake after their marriage, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone thanked Kapil Sharma heartily for this surprise. Here’s the video of it, take a look!

Wasn’t that just too sweet of Kapil? Ranveer Singh was also caught rapping and dancing with Mika Singh in the grand reception party!

