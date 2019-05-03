Kapoors have finally sold their production house RK Studios to Godrej Properties. The news of Kapoors willing to sell the R.K studios has been surfacing the internet for a long time now. Now that the official announcement has been made, Randhir Kapoor talked to media about it and said that the deal had been made about six months ago and everything got finalised.

On Friday, May 3, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) made an official announcement that it has purchased the RK Studios land. Taking over the throne from Kapoors, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) will now be handling the big studio. Talking to a reputed portal, Godrej Properties told that the project R.K studio is spread across 2.2 acres and will be offering 33,000 square metres (0.35 million square feet) of a saleable area which includes modern residential apartments of various configurations as well as a luxury retail experience.

Last year, The Kapoors announced that they are determined to sell the RK Studios and Rishi Kapoor has also talked about it a little. Earlier, he said that the decision of selling RK Studios emerged from the fire incident that also took away the film memorabilia. The fire destroyed the old posters, the puppets from Mera Naam Joker (1970), the tramp shoes from Awara (1951) and also many costumes from movies. After that, the family thought that rebuilding it all would consume a lot of money and would not result in any returns.

R.K Studios was owned by Kapoor and the headquarters of film production company RK Films was established by Raj Kapoor in the year 1948. The production company had great name and fame and even bankrolled some of the most successful movies including Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Bobby (1973).

