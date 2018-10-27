In the month of September, the RK studios was gutted in fire in Mumbai and there was a speculation that Kapoor family was planning to sell the property. Now, as per the latest reports, the RK Studios' deal has been sealed with the Godrej properties. The notice was advertised in the leading newspapers specifying all the necessary details.

The prestigious and iconic Kapoor studios which was gutted with fire, recently sent a shockwave in the Kapoor family.Following which the family decided to sell the property. Now as per reports, they are in talks with the representatives of Godrej to sell the property. Although the representatives haven’t wished to comment on the market speculation, however as per sources, the negotiations have been set at Rs 170-190 crore, while the market rate is close to Rs 150 crore – Rs 20 to 40 crore. This is the premium attached to the iconic land parcel measuring 9,018.85 sqmt.

A public notice was advertised in the leading newspapers by a legal firm on behalf of siblings Randhir, Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, specifying the necessary investigation in the 1/5th undivided shares, right, title and interest in the property of title among the respective five entities of the family.

#Update Fire at RK Studio: Fire broke out at the sets of TV show 'Super Dancer'. There was no crew at the set, today being Saturday #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eujSGG1DgE — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Sources say negotiations with Godrej Properties are in the final stages and after an investigation of ownership rights of the Kapoor siblings, the property shall be registered. While refusing to name Godrej as the buyers, actor and director Randhir told DNA that his family is negotiating the deal with three to four people, and the process will be finalised within a month.

Earlier the family was planning to renovate the place but later dropped the idea to do the same. While speaking to a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor said that for few days tey juggled with the with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology but investing in rebuilding the place could not have yielded sufficient revenue.

The RK Films has produced films such as Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956). The studio had been the shooting venue of movies such as Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More